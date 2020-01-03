Friday, January 3, 2020 -Aging Kandara Mp, Alice Wahome, has been trending for the better part of yesterday and today after she lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that he has failed the Country.





The same MP who is now cursing Uhuru and accusing him of being a failure was among those who campaigned for him tirelessly in 2017 and even beat IEBC officials who refused to doctor the Presidential votes.





Let’s revisit this video taken during general elections in 2017.

Alice Wahome was beating IEBC officials who refused to massage Uhuru Kenyatta's votes, just two years ago. She should let us suffer the consequences of her violence in peace, and thank her lucky stars that the DCI haven't re-opened her post election violence file. pic.twitter.com/gBoIhsjeff — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 3, 2020









