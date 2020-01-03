0 , , , , ,
A+ A-
Friday, January 3, 2020-Aging Kandara Mp, Alice Wahome, has been trending for the better part of yesterday and today after she lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that he has failed the Country.

The same MP who is now cursing Uhuru and accusing him of being a failure  was among those who campaigned for him tirelessly in 2017 and even beat IEBC officials who refused to doctor  the Presidential votes.

Let’s revisit this video taken during general elections in 2017.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top