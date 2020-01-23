Friday, January 24, 2020- Prominent city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi aka Grand Mullah, has wowed Kenyans after he offered a watchman Ksh 1 million to start a business.





Taking to Twitter, the controversial lawyer narrated how he met the watchman who stays near Lenana School and walks 15 kms daily to his place of work in Lavington.





Ahmednasir revealed he gave the security officer a lift in his fancy car and was moved by his story and has decided to surprise him with the money to start a business.





His kind gesture and generosity have wowed Kenyans and restored faith in humanity.





Check out his tweets and reactions from Kenyans below.



















