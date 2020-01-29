Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Celebrated Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, has finally lifted the lid on the circumstances around his departure from Nation Media Group.





Larry’s last days at the Aga Khan owned media house were tough - he was wanted by police for covering the controversial swearing-in of opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





The Government had threatened media houses from covering the event and even went ahead and shut down those media houses that did not tore the line for three days.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the US, Larry said:





“I was an anchor and an editor at one of the stations, NTV, and I was on the air when our signal was taken off the air and I became one of the most critical opponents of this attempt to muzzle us,” Madowo said.





“One of my colleagues and our boss were earmarked for arrest by the wing of the Kenya Police that is known for very brutal arrests and people disappearing."





"So I would have been arrested and disappeared forever. That is why we hid in a safe house,” he said.





However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when Nation Newspaper refused to publish an article he had written criticizing the Government’s assault on the media.





“That was unacceptable for me and so I ended up publishing the same story with CNN and I left the organisation."





“I joined BBC, where I got a great job,” he said.





Modowo, who is the BBC Africa Business Editor is currently studying Business and Economics at the prestigious Columbia University, in New York City.



