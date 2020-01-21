Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Celebrated Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, has left tongues wagging after he appeared to disown Kenya as his home.





Madowo took to twitter to brag about his travels over the last month where he visited Kenya, Germany, Nigeria, and France and claimed that his 'home' is in New York City.





The former BBC Africa Business Editor is currently studying Business and Economics at the prestigious Columbia University, in New York City.





“Woke up in my own bed for the first time in a month."



"Kenya, Nigeria, France & Germany were good but it’s great to be back home in New York City. Even if its -6° C,” he tweeted.

His tweeted prompted Kenyans to remind him that his home is in Siaya County while others called him out for being a typical Luopean.





Check out the post and reaction below.











