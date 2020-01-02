Thursday, January 2, 2020 - Suspected Al Shabaab militants on Thursday morning attacked a Mombasa Raha bus en route Lamu from Mombasa.





Lamu County Police Commander Perminus Kioi said a police officer who was escorting the bus was killed by the militants shortly after they hijacked the bus at about 10.40 am.





The police boss said a team of security officers has been dispatched to the area but haven’t not yet reached the scene as they wait for military back up.





Reports indicate that three people were shot dead on the spot after the hijacking, according to information received from three people who managed to escape.





Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia, confirmed the incident saying:





“I have heard of such an incident but I am headed to the scene.





“I am also liaising with officers on the ground.





More to follow.



