Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - This sexy lady has narrated how she once traveled over 18 hours to go surprise her boyfriend whom she hadn’t seen for a while but ended up surprising herself.





According to the lady, she was in a long-distance relationship with this guy who she thought was her boyfriend.





Unbeknownst to her, the guy had another girlfriend and once she arrived at his place, the girlfriend showed up.





That is when she learnt that the guy was toying with her feelings and cursed the day she met him.





To add salt to injury, she was forced to sleep on the floor while the guy and his girlfriend slept on the bed because she had nowhere to go until the next day when she embarked on the long journey back full of regrets.

