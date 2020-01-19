Sunday, January 19, 2020 - A daughter to late Police Constable Alfred Ndalana has revealed how her father was killed in cold blood and the murder investigation interfered with by senior cops who are said to have sent junior cops to kill him.





Ndalana Mutheu (pictured) narrated on twitter how her father died and her accounts contradict police reports that her father, who was a traffic officer in Kisumu, committed suicide for fear of going through a vetting process that would expose his source of wealth.





Police reports released to the media indicated that her father shot himself in the head 5 times, a clear indication that there was a cover up.





The media ran the story without questioning how someone can shoot himself in the head 5 times.





Ndalanu’s daughter shocked Kenyans after divulging shocking details revealing how her father was killed by his bosses and tagged DCI, crying for justice.

Read the daughter’s accounts of events.





This will probably be the last tweet I will request @DCI_Kenya For justice over Alfred Ndalana’s murder. Through some personal investigation I happened to learn that my dad was killed by juniors who were sent by the high ranked bosses but they accused him of suicide.

Later they undressed him and got rid of his body by dumping it at the gardens of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga mortuary. None of the police informed my mother on what had happened but the lady who used to wash my dad’s clothes called my mother saying ‘mzee amejinyonga’ at around 10 pm

This was on 28th July 2016. My mom and my dad’s siblings got a driver and headed to Kisumu. On reaching, people started claiming that my mum ordered people to kill my dad. When they got to the house in Milimani, they found the house wet insinuating it had been cleaned earlier on.



The bedroom door was wide open and one of the lady officers tried to get into the room and take some items but my mum refused. Later one neighbor an Officer approached my mum and said there were 4 men in the house. But when this lady saw him she warned him to shut up so he did

When my mom started asking for the body she was never told anything the bosses that is OCS and OCPD didn’t tell her. Yet officer Mwakio who was the OCS then was among the people who took the body from the house according to the KBC footage of the scene.









My mom walked into each morgue bed by bed looking for my dad’s body only to find it at Jaramogi lying on the grass naked. He suffered 5 gunshot wounds on his head yet according to Mwakio he told the KBC team dad shot himself 5 times on the neck. So what was true?

On requesting for a post mortem the Kisumu police said that noone would do it. So my uncle had to get someone from Bungoma if am not wrong to do it. The phone to mom and my cousin that were used to take photos of how the wounds were were taken by the lady officer i mentioned 👆

She said’leteni simu niwachargie’ and all photos were deleted. Yes the police claimed they broke into my dads room yet we found the keys to the room lying under the bed! Around 7 cartridges were collected. Blood was only on the bed and part of the floor . Was this suicide?

No Post morterm results

@DCI_Kenya Are you aware that my mother was never given the post mortem results? Till date she did request the CID handling this case but he always asks her to call later. Why? I believe this is against the rules of any death

Threats to life

On 30th June 2019 my mum was attacked by two men at Buruburu, she was closing her salon and the man asked her to open the car or he will shoot her on the head. They stole all the money she had. We did report to Buruburu police station till date nothing

Last year when I was walking from the school gate, 3 men well dressed in suits approached me . They called me by my name and started questioning me about my family. Who were they? I did brush them off only for one to tell me I will find you soon

@DCI_Kenya I am not ready to be an orphan or yet ready to die. All I do is ask for justice. Any t hing to do with my dad ’ s case is buried even though the case file was opened for only 3 proceedings and it has reached a dead end. Please find us justice#justiceforndalana

Ends



























