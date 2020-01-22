Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - This controversial lady has stirred a heated debate on social media about the double standards of keeping pubic hair after she shared a photo of her hairy vagina on twitter.





The UK based feminist by the name Slumflower, accused society of shaming and calling women dirty for letting their pubic hair grow while men are given a free pass.





According to her, she has started the ‘Bring Back the Bush’ campaign to tackle the stigma placed on women who prefer to go au naturel.





She wrote:





“Over the past few months, I’ve silently undergone a journey of challenging myself to grow out my bush and let my beauty flourish.





“Imagine how different the world would look if women weren’t taught to be afraid of our bodies.





“Hair happens. It grows out of our skin like our nails do but for some reason, we are taught to hate our hair when it grows from our pubic region.”





My new documentary ‘Bring Back the Bush: Where Did All Our Pubic Hair Go?’ will be out on @Channel4 next week Monday 27th, 10 pm.





Check out the photo below.