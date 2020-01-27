Monday, January 27, 2020 - Remember when singer Otile Brown dumped socialite Vera Sidika and the curvy lass launched a crazy smear campaign against Otile on social media?





Well, this is common behavior among women who, after getting dumped, try to get back at their ex-boyfriends with below-the-belt blows.





Vera tried to humiliate Otile by claiming that he has was poor in bed and had a tiny dick.

Ladies know this will hurt the guy’s ego whether it’s true or false.





However, in most cases, it is the ladies who are to blame for spreading their legs to every Tom, Dick, and Harry and when they hit the proverbial wall and their goods become tired, they start to blame men.





This lady has some advice for women like Vera Sidika and it is pure wisdom.





Check out the post below.