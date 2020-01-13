0 , ,
A+ A-

Monday, January 13, 2020 - You have probably seen some ladies share photos on social media posing with a man but hide the man’s face using an emoji, right?

Well, it seems this is not a thing of the past.

Ladies who don’t want to reveal the identity of the men they are having sex with have discovered a new way of keeping their faces off social media.

These slay queen shared photos of herself and a guy having fun but the guy’s head was missing.

Check out the photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top