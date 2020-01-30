Thursday, January 30, 2020 -High budget Nairobi socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, is back with another hot thirst trap.





The curvy socialite and law graduate, who only services men with fat wallets, posted a nice video walking down the stairs while parading her big juicy buttocks.





She was rocking a tight dress that put her humongous booty to full display.





Broke men who can’t afford to pay for Corazon’s expensive goodies that have been sampled by wealthy men from different continents were left “eating with the eyes”.





See the juicy video.







