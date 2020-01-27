Position: Chief Manager, Quality and Compliance

Grade: KRA 7

Department: Internal Audit

Division: Quality Compliance

Section / Unit: Quality Compliance

Location / Work station: Times Towers, Nairobi

Job Description

The job holder is responsible for providing independent and objective assurance on the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls and governance processes to support achievement of the business goals and objectives and conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2008/2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Standard.

Responsibilities

Manages staff within the quality compliance division with regards to task allocation and supervision.

Coordinate identification of key risks to business objectives, controls and documentation of audit tests.

Lead and coordinate development of the Annual Audit Work Plan (AAWP) for the quality compliance division to ensure that audits are planned and managed.

Provide thought leadership in the development and implementation of internal audit strategies, policies and procedures to achieve Business strategic objectives in the quality compliance division.

Develop, deploy and retain talent including completing performance appraisals, personal development, succession plans, mentor and coach staff within the quality compliance division and on a timely basis and in accordance with the established performance management system.

Review audit reports to ensure they meet the required quality standards for reporting to Management and the Audit Committee of the Board.

Review application of audit procedures and methodology and general accepted auditing standards to reviews to ensure adequacy of internal controls, compliance with policies, procedures and professional best practices.

Preparation of divisional monthly performance reports and quarterly performance evaluation reports.

Lead and coordinate preparation of the quality compliance division annual budgets and monitor their implementation.

Coordinate the conduct of Quality Management System internal audits in KRA in accordance with ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 standards and KRA Quality Management System requirements.

Provide assurance on the conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 Standards and Quality Management System requirements established by the Authority.

Preparation of Audit committee papers.

Develop accountability structures and monitor the performance indicators for quality compliance division.

Review audit files in the Audit management system (Teammate) for completeness and quality of work. Make suggestions for improvements and communicate with audit managers.

Review scope of audits, allocation of resources, deadlines and terms of reference for each review in the respective units within the quality compliance division.

Report on implementation of the quality compliance division AAWP.

Provide advisory/consultancy support across the Authority.

Keep abreast with legislative issues and new audit regulations/trends.

Review adequacy of key corporate arrangements such as Anti-fraud and Corruption strategy and Corporate plan.

Assist in the development of the departmental risk register.

Report on the implementation status of Kenya National audit Office (KENAO) audit recommendations.

Report on the implementation status of internal audit recommendations.

Provide evidence to support the department’s/ Board performance contract obligations related to Quality Management System and other compliance requirements.

Act as a primary client liaison with KENAO on quality compliance division audit queries.

Development of quality compliance division budget.

Approval of quality compliance division expenditures.

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institution.

Provides oversight for the physical assets assigned to the division.

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions.

Plan the work of subordinates.

Assign work to subordinates.

Monitor subordinates work performance.

Appraise/evaluate subordinates performance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Tax, commerce, accounting, finance, business administration or related field.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

CIA or CISA, CPA or ACCA, Membership of ICPAK, ISACA or IIA, ISO 9001/QMS Lead Auditor

At least seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which must have been at a management level

Analytical skills

Organizational skills

Computer proficient

Strategic leadership

Interpersonal skills

Time management

Communication skills

Team player

Critical thinking

Approvals

Position: Chief Manager, Research and Surveys

Grade: KRA 7

Department: Strategy Innovation & Risk Management

Division: Research, Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning.

Location / Work station: Head Office Times Tower

Job description

The purpose of this role is to effectively manage the implementation of KRA research & surveys agenda, revenue forecasts and analysis of tax administration measures & policies.

Responsibilities

Provide leadership and ensure implementation of strategic initiatives in Research, Surveys & Business Analysis;

Oversee the development and review of policies, operational guidelines, and procedures for Research & Surveys;

Oversee the preparation and implementation of research agenda;

Lead, guide and motivate staff under Research & Surveys;

Coordinate the development of briefs on tax administration and policy issues for Senior Management;

Oversee the review of tax administration and policies from time to time to ensure effectiveness and efficiency;

Oversee the preparation of tax revenue forecasts and ensuring their review on monthly/quarterly basis;

Evaluating impact on tax revenues of various interventions/policy changes/initiatives;

Coordinate preparation of research articles, survey reports and preparation of research briefs for management and policymakers;

Developing annual research and survey plans;

Prepares an annual personnel development plan for the Research & Surveys Team to ensure training needs are appropriately identified and a mutually agreed training plan for individual staff members is progressed;

Oversee the implementation of surveys to gauge the level of satisfaction of both internal and external customers and the challenges that need to be addressed, and

Manage relationship with stakeholders and represent the Authority in various research forums.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in related field from a recognized university (Doctoral qualifications in Economics will be an added advantage).

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics or Business related field from a recognized university.

Management course.

Proficient in statistical packages such as Stata, Eviews, SPSS among others

At least seven (7) years of post-graduate (post-masters) experience with at least three (3) years’ experience at the level of Manager.

Experience in micro-simulation modeling, general equilibrium modeling, and econometric analysis.

Experience in macroeconomic forecasting

Ability to establish and manage structures, processes and standards

Ability to clearly communicate complex information

Able to work closely with, and influence others

Good understanding of Revenue Acts and KRA’s core business.

Be customer focused.

Have excellent management and communication skills.

Must have demonstrated a broad understanding of the departmental operations, mandate and strategic direction.

Must have demonstrated high standards of integrity.

Position: Chief Manger, ICT Infrastructure

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Chief Manager, IT Infrastructure as the head of IT Infrastructure Section in ICT Division. The overall responsibility for this position include following functions:

Responsibilities

Data Centre Management;

System and Database Management;

Infrastructure Management, Design, and Planning;

IT Service Continuity, Availability, Capacity Planning and Service Monitoring

Design and implement short- and long-term strategic plans deliver network capacity needed to meet existing and future KRA IT infrastructure requirements.

Develops, implements, maintains policies, procedures, standards and associated training plans for network resource administration and appropriate use.

Responsible for strategic planning, design and deployment IT infrastructure and networks with support from vendors

Plans, acquires, and coordinates installation of in-house and remote hardware and software tools across the organization’s network and approves all upgrades.

Spearhead selection and implementation of suitable and cost effective technology solutions for use in KRA

Conduct research and make recommendations on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of infrastructure procurement and implementation in a cost effective manner

Manages and ensures optimal operation of all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, UPSs, load balancers, security installations, VOIP, IP telephony

Responsible for Corporate Data Centre(s) including recovery sites and data security

Manage and ensure effectiveness of security solutions, including firewalls, anti-virus solutions, and intrusion detection systems.

Tests networks & servers performance and provide network performance statistics and reports; develop strategies for maintaining network infrastructure

Responsible for system and database administration for all business systems

Provides leadership in the development, testing and support of the enterprise risk management program for business continuity and disaster recovery

Conducts IT infrastructure capacity planning, hardware and data centre equipment replacement strategy, service availability and monitoring.

Serves as a liaison person between the Authority, regulatory authorities/agencies and service providers on IT infrastructure and data networks aspects

Documents and maintains IT infrastructure assets inventory

Manages day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective technical support, target setting and performance management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any other IT related field.

Masters degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.

Cisco Certified Network Professional or Cisco Certified Internet Engineer

Certified Data Centre Professional

Oracle Certified Administrator

Red Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator

Microsoft certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

The post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT environment, with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in large organisation

Extensive experience in Network, Data Centre and Database Management designs

Excellent knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Active Directory, Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPSec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, databases.

Hands-on experience troubleshooting hardware such as servers, routers, switches, modems, network interface cards, databases and installing network cabling and telephony systems

Conversant with programming languages such as Python, .Net, PHP.

Knowledge in budgeting and cost managemen t

Be performance driven

Demonstrate capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles

Honest and of high integrity

Be resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player

Good understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.

Have strong analytical and problem solving skills

Have ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and for long hours

Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Strong abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products

Ability to prioritize and proactively execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and make sound decisions in emergency situations.

Ability to present ideas in a user-friendly language

Have good negotiation skills