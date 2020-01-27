Position: Chief Manager, Quality and Compliance
Grade: KRA 7
Department: Internal Audit
Division: Quality Compliance
Section / Unit: Quality Compliance
Location / Work station: Times Towers, Nairobi
Job Description
The job holder is responsible for providing independent and objective assurance on the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls and governance processes to support achievement of the business goals and objectives and conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the ISO 9001: 2008/2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Standard.
Responsibilities
- Manages
staff within the quality compliance division with regards to task
allocation and supervision.
- Coordinate
identification of key risks to business objectives, controls and
documentation of audit tests.
- Lead
and coordinate development of the Annual Audit Work Plan (AAWP) for the
quality compliance division to ensure that audits are planned and managed.
- Provide
thought leadership in the development and implementation of internal audit
strategies, policies and procedures to achieve Business strategic
objectives in the quality compliance division.
- Develop,
deploy and retain talent including completing performance appraisals,
personal development, succession plans, mentor and coach staff within the
quality compliance division and on a timely basis and in accordance with
the established performance management system.
- Review
audit reports to ensure they meet the required quality standards for
reporting to Management and the Audit Committee of the Board.
- Review
application of audit procedures and methodology and general accepted
auditing standards to reviews to ensure adequacy of internal controls,
compliance with policies, procedures and professional best practices.
- Preparation
of divisional monthly performance reports and quarterly performance
evaluation reports.
- Lead
and coordinate preparation of the quality compliance division annual
budgets and monitor their implementation.
- Coordinate
the conduct of Quality Management System internal audits in KRA in
accordance with ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013 standards and KRA
Quality Management System requirements.
- Provide
assurance on the conformance of the Authority’s Quality Management System
to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2008/2015, ISO 27001:2013
Standards and Quality Management System requirements established by
the Authority.
- Preparation
of Audit committee papers.
- Develop
accountability structures and monitor the performance indicators for
quality compliance division.
- Review
audit files in the Audit management system (Teammate) for completeness and
quality of work. Make suggestions for improvements and communicate with
audit managers.
- Review
scope of audits, allocation of resources, deadlines and terms of reference
for each review in the respective units within the quality compliance
division.
- Report
on implementation of the quality compliance division AAWP.
- Provide
advisory/consultancy support across the Authority.
- Keep
abreast with legislative issues and new audit regulations/trends.
- Review
adequacy of key corporate arrangements such as Anti-fraud and Corruption
strategy and Corporate plan.
- Assist
in the development of the departmental risk register.
- Report
on the implementation status of Kenya National audit Office (KENAO) audit
recommendations.
- Report
on the implementation status of internal audit recommendations.
- Provide
evidence to support the department’s/ Board performance contract
obligations related to Quality Management System and other compliance
requirements.
- Act
as a primary client liaison with KENAO on quality compliance division
audit queries.
- Development
of quality compliance division budget.
- Approval
of quality compliance division expenditures.
- Responsibility
for Physical Assets
- Responsible
for physical assets assigned by the institution.
- Provides
oversight for the physical assets assigned to the division.
- Makes
strategic, operational and financial decisions.
- Plan
the work of subordinates.
- Assign
work to subordinates.
- Monitor
subordinates work performance.
- Appraise/evaluate
subordinates performance.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Tax, commerce, accounting, finance, business administration or
related field.
- Professional
Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies
- CIA
or CISA, CPA or ACCA, Membership of ICPAK, ISACA or IIA, ISO 9001/QMS Lead
Auditor
- At
least seven (7) years of progressive work experience, three (3) of which
must have been at a management level
- Analytical
skills
- Organizational
skills
- Computer
proficient
- Strategic
leadership
- Interpersonal
skills
- Time
management
- Communication
skills
- Team
player
- Critical
thinking
- Approvals
How To Apply
Position: Chief Manager, Research and Surveys
Grade: KRA 7
Department: Strategy Innovation & Risk Management
Division: Research, Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning.
Location / Work station: Head Office Times Tower
Job description
The purpose of this role is to effectively manage the implementation of KRA research & surveys agenda, revenue forecasts and analysis of tax administration measures & policies.
Responsibilities
- Provide
leadership and ensure implementation of strategic initiatives in Research,
Surveys & Business Analysis;
- Oversee
the development and review of policies, operational guidelines, and
procedures for Research & Surveys;
- Oversee
the preparation and implementation of research agenda;
- Lead,
guide and motivate staff under Research & Surveys;
- Coordinate
the development of briefs on tax administration and policy issues for
Senior Management;
- Oversee
the review of tax administration and policies from time to time to ensure
effectiveness and efficiency;
- Oversee
the preparation of tax revenue forecasts and ensuring their review on
monthly/quarterly basis;
- Evaluating
impact on tax revenues of various interventions/policy
changes/initiatives;
- Coordinate
preparation of research articles, survey reports and preparation of
research briefs for management and policymakers;
- Developing
annual research and survey plans;
- Prepares
an annual personnel development plan for the Research & Surveys Team
to ensure training needs are appropriately identified and a mutually
agreed training plan for individual staff members is progressed;
- Oversee
the implementation of surveys to gauge the level of satisfaction of both
internal and external customers and the challenges that need to be
addressed, and
- Manage
relationship with stakeholders and represent the Authority in various
research forums.
Qualifications
- Master’s
degree in related field from a recognized university (Doctoral
qualifications in Economics will be an added advantage).
- Bachelor’s
degree in Economics, Statistics or Business related field from a
recognized university.
- Management
course.
- Proficient
in statistical packages such as Stata, Eviews, SPSS among others
- At
least seven (7) years of post-graduate (post-masters) experience with at
least three (3) years’ experience at the level of Manager.
- Experience
in micro-simulation modeling, general equilibrium modeling, and
econometric analysis.
- Experience
in macroeconomic forecasting
- Ability
to establish and manage structures, processes and standards
- Ability
to clearly communicate complex information
- Able
to work closely with, and influence others
- Good
understanding of Revenue Acts and KRA’s core business.
- Be
customer focused.
- Have
excellent management and communication skills.
- Must
have demonstrated a broad understanding of the departmental operations,
mandate and strategic direction.
- Must
have demonstrated high standards of integrity.
How to Apply
Position: Chief Manger, ICT Infrastructure
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The Chief Manager, IT Infrastructure as the head of IT Infrastructure Section in ICT Division. The overall responsibility for this position include following functions:
Responsibilities
- Data
Centre Management;
- System
and Database Management;
- Infrastructure
Management, Design, and Planning;
- IT
Service Continuity, Availability, Capacity Planning and Service Monitoring
- Design
and implement short- and long-term strategic plans deliver network
capacity needed to meet existing and future KRA IT infrastructure
requirements.
- Develops,
implements, maintains policies, procedures, standards and associated
training plans for network resource administration and appropriate use.
- Responsible
for strategic planning, design and deployment IT infrastructure and networks
with support from vendors
- Plans,
acquires, and coordinates installation of in-house and remote hardware and
software tools across the organization’s network and approves all
upgrades.
- Spearhead
selection and implementation of suitable and cost effective technology
solutions for use in KRA
- Conduct
research and make recommendations on network products, services,
protocols, and standards in support of infrastructure procurement and
implementation in a cost effective manner
- Manages
and ensures optimal operation of all network hardware and equipment,
including routers, switches, UPSs, load balancers, security installations,
VOIP, IP telephony
- Responsible
for Corporate Data Centre(s) including recovery sites and data security
- Manage
and ensure effectiveness of security solutions, including firewalls,
anti-virus solutions, and intrusion detection systems.
- Tests
networks & servers performance and provide network performance
statistics and reports; develop strategies for maintaining network
infrastructure
- Responsible
for system and database administration for all business systems
- Provides
leadership in the development, testing and support of the enterprise risk
management program for business continuity and disaster recovery
- Conducts
IT infrastructure capacity planning, hardware and data centre equipment
replacement strategy, service availability and monitoring.
- Serves
as a liaison person between the Authority, regulatory authorities/agencies
and service providers on IT infrastructure and data networks aspects
- Documents
and maintains IT infrastructure assets inventory
- Manages
day-to-day operations of the IT Infrastructure Section to ensure effective
technical support, target setting and performance management.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Information
Technology, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications or any
other IT related field.
- Masters
degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Information Systems
or related Postgraduate degree will be an added advantage.
- Cisco
Certified Network Professional or Cisco Certified Internet Engineer
- Certified Data
Centre Professional
- Oracle
Certified Administrator
- Red
Hat/Unix/Linux Certified Systems Administrator
- Microsoft
certifications; Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)
- The
post holder should have at least 7 years progressive experience in the IT
environment, with at least 3 years’ experience at managerial level in
large organisation
- Extensive
experience in Network, Data Centre and Database Management designs
- Excellent
knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Active Directory,
Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPSec, SAN, Virtualization,
Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, databases.
- Hands-on
experience troubleshooting hardware such as servers, routers, switches,
modems, network interface cards, databases and installing network cabling
and telephony systems
- Conversant
with programming languages such as Python, .Net, PHP.
- Knowledge
in budgeting and cost management
- Be
performance driven
- Demonstrate
capacity in handling demanding leadership and management roles
- Honest
and of high integrity
- Be
resilient, focused, results oriented and a team player
- Good
understanding of the KRA’s goals and objectives.
- Have
strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Have
ability to pay attention to details and work under minimum supervision and
for long hours
- Strong
interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.
- Strong
abilities to conduct research affecting business and propose suitable solutions/products
- Ability
to prioritize and proactively execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
and make sound decisions in emergency situations.
- Ability
to present ideas in a user-friendly language
- Have
good negotiation skills
How to Apply
Loading...
Post a Comment