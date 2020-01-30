Thursday January 30, 2020 - Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has rejected claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is a plan to unite Kenyans.





In a post on Wednesday, Koigi said that it seems impossible for the two leaders to live up to the expectations of uniting Kenyans.





Koigi, who is the former Subukia MP, posed several questions to President Kenyatta on the unity of the country adding that the President lacks 'the ideology of nationalism'.





“Uhuru says he has no interest in politics and all he wants with BBI is to stitch Kenya together and then leave.”





“But will he?”





“Will BBI unite Kenyans by giving people Government and political jobs on merit, or ethnically to mollify ethnic elites and communities in the name of ethnic inclusivity and diversity?" Koigi posed.





“Will Uhuru unite Kenya before or after he leaves office if as some people say, he is too young to go home in 2022?”





“Will Uhuru leave Government before or upon expiry of his presidential term?”





“How will Uhuru unite Kenya without the ideology of nationalism which he never mentions?" he added.



