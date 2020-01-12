Sunday January 12, 2020

-Former Subukia MP, Koigi Wamwere, has blasted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga,over his recent remarks regarding the plight of deported lawyer Miguna Miguna.





Speaking in Kisii on Friday Raila Odinga rubbished claims that he is partly to blame for Miguna's woes, with regards to his prevention from returning to Kenya.





The ODM boss said he is not to blame for Miguna's failed attempts to return to Kenya after two years in Canada, remarks whose sincerity Wamwere has doubted.





According to Wamwere, Raila's remarks that Miguna has been barking from Canada is a show of disrespect to the man who served as his aide during his Prime Ministerial days.





"By referring to Miguna as a dog and telling him to come and bark from here is insulting him (Raila amemtusi Miguna kwa kumtaja kama mbwa eti aje abwekee hapa)," he said on Radio Sauti Ya Mwananchi's Cheche show on Saturday evening.





The veteran politician said Raila is surprisingly subjecting Miguna to the same mistreatment he was treated to while in exile in the 90s.





"Raila has branded Miguna the same name he was branded while in exile (Raila amemwita Miguna jina like like aliloitwa alipokuwa pia yeye uhamishoni)," he said.



