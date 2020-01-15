Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Nyeri Town Constituency Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, threw jabs to ousted Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, on Tuesday after he was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Venting on social media, Wambugu indicated that Kiunjuri was to blame for his own woes after engaging in politics against the President's wishes.





"I am one of those people who have been complaining about Kiunjuri and his involvement in politics."



"He never listened to anyone.”





"Now he has joined the rest of us so that we can complain together from the outside," remarked Wambugu.





Wambugu also stated that the former CS acted directly against the President, triggering him to act.

“If the president appoints you and you don’t do what he wants you to do, he has the power to release you to do what you feel like doing.”





“The President cannot let you stay in the Cabinet and not follow his orders.”





“Kiunjuri had the right to do what he wanted but as an appointed CS, he had to follow some orders which he didn’t,” remarked Wambugu.





Wambugu also said that Kiunjuri was a key hindrance in fulfilling the Big 4 Agenda and there was no option for him but to leave.





“It is important to understand that the President has a political agenda, which is important to him.”





“He cannot be the person complaining about a failed agriculture sector while he has the same docket to lead."



"He can now complain away from outside Cabinet,” added Wambugu.



