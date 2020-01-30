Thursday January 30, 2020-

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen is a sewage lawyer going by his arguments after the Senate impeached Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu on Wednesday.





Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Murkomen who is also the Senate Majority Leader, murkomen argued that a High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing-in of Deputy Governor, James Nyoro as Kiambu Governor following the impeachment of Waititu.





“A High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing-in of DG of Kiambu to be a Governor before 10 days are over and before they Gazette the date, time and place for conducting the swearing-in Ceremony. But you know what? Everything is working like a clock in the new Kenya,” Murkomem stated on Twitter.





But Makueni Senator, Murtula Kilonzo Jnr told off Murkomen and urged him to read article 182 of the current constitution.





“Boss, you and I approved this bill in reference to Assumption of office after a General Election. In Kiambu, a vacancy has occurred under Art 182 and the deputy shall assume office under 182(2). Needless to say, I agree with you that we are back into a working nation,” Mutula told Murkomen.



