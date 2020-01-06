Monday, January 6, 2020- Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, has been on the receiving end from netizens for seeking medical treatment abroad.

It all started after Passaris took to twitter to reveal that she had undergone a successful spinal surgery at a top hospital in India.





This did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who criticized her for seeking medical attention abroad at the expense of poor taxpayers instead of fixing the state of healthcare in Kenya.





One tweep by the name George Gathecha urged her to stop sharing photos of herself recuperating in the top tier hospital while her poor Nairobians die daily from preventable diseases.





“You should stop posting this because, how do you think people from slums feel yet they can’t afford Kenyatta National Hospital KNH?” Gathecha tweeted.





To which Passaris responded:





“#ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected.”





This did not go down well with King Kaka who faulted Passaris for bragging about the money she used to campaign instead of focusing on how to make Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) a reliable health services provider.





A back and forth ensued but its King Kaka’s response that has wowed many.



