Thursday, January 23, 2020 - A police officer has touched the hearts of Kenyans after he was spotted attending to a disabled woman in the Capital City.





The officer stopped what he was doing the moment he spotted a disabled woman on a wheelchair struggling to nagivate through the busy streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District.





He pushed her wheelchair and helped her navigate through the busy street.





Although Kenya’s police force is tainted with negative stories, there are still good cops in the force.





Check out this photo.