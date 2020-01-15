Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - Reality star, Kim Kardashian, has caused a stir on social media, after she shared these sexy photos from her vacation in Cabo Beach in Mexico.





The 39-year old, mother of four, took to the beach to flaunt her curvaceous body in a very skimpy bronze monokini and men are drooling.





In November last year, the keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that her husband, Kanye West, had asked her to dress "less sexy" and stop posting raunchy photos on Instagram.





"I don’t know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that.”





"I listen to him and understand him.”





"Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want," she said.

Check out the photos below.