Monday January 13, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has accused Kilimani OCPD of threatening him when he was arrested last week.





Kuria told the Milimani Law Court on Monday that the police boss said, "It is now between you and me and I can finish you like Jacob Juma" after he was arrested last Friday.





Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, who is also one of Kuria's lawyers claimed to have received similar threats from the OCPD.

Kuria is now demanding for the OCPD to be questioned about his conduct and that of his officers at the Kilimani Police Station.





Kuria appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku to take a plea in a case where he is accused of physically assaulting a woman at the Royal Media Services premises.





Last Friday night, several leaders led by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, were teargassed by police officers at the Kilimani Police Station after they had gone to demand Kuria's release.



