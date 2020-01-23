Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Despite the deep state fighting Deputy President William Ruto and working tirelessly to frustrate his Presidential ambitions, it seems the support that he has on the ground is unshaken.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Kikuyu traders at Muthurwa and Gikomba markets have formed prayer cells to pray for the Deputy President.





Every evening, they meet to pray for him as he fights powerful political enemies and cartels in Uhuru’s inner circle.





The Deputy President is very popular in the two markets and some traders have been making money selling huge wall hangings and calendars that have his images.

The small scale traders believe that Ruto is the best suited candidate for the Presidency.





They claim that he understands the problems of common mwananchi and always refer to him as a 'fellow hustler'.





The Kikuyu traders don’t want to hear anything about President Uhuru Kenyatta, who they accuse of killing small businesses and betraying DP Ruto despite promising to support him in 2022.



