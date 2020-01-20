Monday January 20, 2020 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has warned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders against insulting Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking on Sunday during a prayer service at Kyumbi Catholic Church in Maanzoni, Machakos Count,y when he accompanied Ruto, the lawmaker said that Ruto deserves respect just like President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Ichungwa wondered how such leaders can claim they want to unite the country when they allegedly churn insults in public rallies.

The legislator said that it is high time leaders learnt how to tolerate each other's political views for the sake of unity and the economic empowerment of Kenya.





“If BBI was about inclusivity and political tolerance, why can’t we stand contrasting political views?” posed Ichung'wa.





He also asked those who feel like they must talk ill of the DP to wait for 2022.



