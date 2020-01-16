Wednesday January 16, 2020 - A section of Kikuyu community elders has reacted to the surprise sacking of Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.





On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta axed Kiunjuri and replaced him with Peter Munya, who was serving as Trade CS.





In a phone interview with a local daily on Thursday, the Council’s Secretary General, Peter Munga, accused Kiunjuri of frustrating the President's Big Four development agenda and said that he has no one to blame but himself for the sacking.





“He frustrated the President on a number of occasions.”





“The cartels the President talked about thrived in his Ministry,” Munga said.





Munga further said Kiunjuri should not have engaged in blatant political activities as a Cabinet Secretary.





“He had the audacity of organising a press conference with MPs from Central Kenya who are critics of the President,”





“We were wondering why he was being tolerated because he should have been fired a long time ago,” he stated.



