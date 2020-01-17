Friday, January 17, 2020 - A popular Kikuyu artist had a hard time while entertaining revelers in a club after he was nearly chased away from stage after he started praising President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The artist, who is very popular in Mt Kenya region, praised President Uhuru saying how he is blessed and anointed by God but his Kikuyu fans jeered and nearly chased him away.

They protested the moment Uhuru’s name was mentioned, forcing the artist who change tactic.





The moment he mentioned Ruto, the Kikuyu fans erupted with joy, proving that Ruto’s wave in Mt Kenya region is unstoppable.





Watch video.