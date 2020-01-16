Thursday, January 16, 2020 - Some Kenyan celebrities are reportedly charging their fans for hugs and selfies, something that has not gone down well with former President Mwai Kibaki’s famous grandson, Sean Andrew.





Sean, who is an accomplished model, has called out celebrities doing this saying it is wrong to charge fans who have been supporting them for a selfie or a hug.





Taking to Instagram, Sean wrote, “I’ve been seeing a few public figures posting this… I do not agree with this, yes times may be hard but don’t do this to people who follow you and are inspired by you.





“This shouldn’t even be out there,” he wrote





Check out his post below.