Wednesday, January 29, 2020- Politicians are known to make lofty promises which they rarely fulfill.





A case in point is vocal Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni wa Muchomba, who promised a hero conductor a Matatu but what she has delivered has shocked Kenyans.





The legislator made the promise in November 2019 when the tout was pictured helping an elderly lady carry her grandchild to a hospital along Thika Road.





The tout’s act of kindness touched many Kenyans who asked for his number to send him a token of appreciation.





That is when Wa Muchomba promised to buy the tout a Matatu only to deliver a Mkokoteni.





A tweep shared the photos of the tout receiving the Mkokoteni and put the MP on blast for lying.





Check out the post and reactions below.















