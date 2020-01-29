Wednesday, January 29, 2020- Politicians are known to make lofty promises which they rarely fulfill.
A case in point is vocal Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni wa Muchomba, who promised a hero conductor a Matatu but what she has delivered has shocked Kenyans.
The legislator made the promise in November 2019 when the tout was pictured helping an elderly lady carry her grandchild to a hospital along Thika Road.
The tout’s act of kindness touched many Kenyans who asked for his number to send him a token of appreciation.
That is when Wa Muchomba promised to buy the tout a Matatu only to deliver a Mkokoteni.
A tweep shared the photos of the tout receiving the Mkokoteni and put the MP on blast for lying.
Check out the post and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Post a Comment