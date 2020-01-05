Sunday January 5, 2020 - Popular Kenyan self-proclaimed Prophet, David Owour, stirred netizens after noting that the recent locust invasion plaguing the North Eastern part of Kenya was a prophecy he had made.





The speculated prediction was made during a radio interview on April 14, 2019, where he claimed that locusts would invade the country if Kenyans do not repent.





Speaking during an interview with Jesus is the Lord Radio, Owuor is quoted to have stated, ''I see tremendous, unbearable judgement coming to Kenya, I see a lot of locusts, I've never seen such.”





“They went up to one kilometre towards the sky, all over the land, I tried to close the door, the Kenyan border but a lot of the locusts managed to enter into Kenya and they crushed the land,” Owuor stated.





In the interview, he had warned Kenyans that if they did not repent, God would judge them heavily.





''Repent and turn away from wickedness, one has to bow down and worship the Lord, and that will be Kenya, the window is still open in this hour, that these things may not happen to you.''





A few netizens have cast a doubting shadow on the prophecy saying that the locust invasions reported to have happened in Kenya were cyclical and seasonal in the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



