Monday January 20, 2020 - Kenyans in Berlin, Germany, hosted self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, to a special dinner amid his struggles to return to Kenya after he was deported in 2018 for illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President.





The lawyer enjoyed a sumptuous meal featuring Kenyan staples such as ugali, chapati, managu and osuga.





A smiling Miguna disclosed that the group discussed the state of affairs in Kenya, resolving to back him in his quest to return to the country.





"To patriotic Kenyans in Berlin: Thank you for the debates, discourses, managu, osuga, boo, ngenge, ugali na kadhalika.”





"The struggle must and will continue until we defeat the despots and conmen in Nairobi. Viva!”





"The Berlin Consensus is that each one of us has a duty to defend the constitution; to fight for freedom, liberty and justice; and to ensure that the organized cabals like Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga who have messed up Kenya are defeated - once and for all," the fiery barrister said.





Since failing in two attempts to board flights from Frankfurt, Germany and Paris, France to Nairobi on Tuesday, January 7th, Miguna has been on a mission to build international solidarity for his cause.





The airlines, Lufthansa and Air France respectively, cited requests from Kenyan authorities not to allow Miguna aboard their flights to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).



