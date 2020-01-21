Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has once again poked holes on Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid saying the Son of Samoei is not fit to be President of Kenya.





In a post on social media on Tuesday, Murathe said that Ruto has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he cannot make a good President.





He argued that Kenyans are not ready to gamble with the country's top leadership with someone who has been tested and proven to be a failure on different issues.





Murathe said Ruto has been linked to a number of murder cases, land grabbing cases, corruption scandals and he is not fit to serve as the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.





"Kenyans are not ready for William Ruto's presidency, Ruto should be grateful that Uhuru gave him an opportunity to serve as the Deputy President though he messed up the country.”





“2022 anafaa kufikiria mara mbili (2022 we have to think twice).”





“God can't punish us twice," Murathe said.





Murathe is among Mt Kenya leaders who are working day and night to ensure Dr William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in 2022 flop.



