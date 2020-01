Monday, January 13, 2020 - This Kenyan woman trashed men and posted evidence to show how her favourite sex toy does wonders. - This Kenyan woman trashed men and posted evidence to show how her favourite sex toy does wonders.





She posted a photo of her wet bed sheets and showered praises on the rabbit vibrator, claiming that it takes her to cloud 9 everytime she uses it.





In the next decade or so, women will not need men anymore to satisfy their sexual thirst.

See the pic that she posted on IG.