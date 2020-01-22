Wednesday, January 21, 2020- Popular Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV) has exposed a Kenyan who is defrauding Arsenal fans by pretending to sell match-day tickets.
The suspect identified as Samuel Mwangi has a fake twitter account where he pretends to be a UK resident selling match-day tickets in the black market.
It is common for speculators to buy tickets in bulk when they are offered and re-sale them to desperate fans at a profit.
The fan bought a ticket for $100 (Approx. Sh10, 000) and paid by Pay Pal but he never sent the ticket and eventually blocked the buyer who has since reported the incident to PayPal.
