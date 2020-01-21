Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Gospel celebrity couple, Size 8 and DJ MO, are on the receiving from Kenyans over a Valentine’s Day dinner event they are organizing.





The two have been sharing details of the planned event slated for February 14 at a high end city hotel.





The couple intend to share their marriage story and the challenges they have faced to other couples who will attend the event dubbed DINE WITH THE MURAYAS.





Taking to Instagram, Size 8 wrote:





“It’s finally here— couples only!!! Dating, courting and married you are all welcome on 14th of Feb to DINE WITH THE MURAYAS.





“Relationship is a beautiful especially with the right partner and well rooted in God , whether married , dating , courting or even mnakatiana 😂😂😂 ,So come hear our story, ups and downs ,we also dine together with you and yours , play games galore with your partner , love dance and open mic for different love birds sharing their testimonies . Content 18+ only,”





She went on to reveal that couples willing to dine with them will have to part with either Sh7,000 or Sh10,000 for regular and VIP respectively.





This did not go down well with majority of their followers who are in the low income bracket and they didn’t hold back.





Check out the reaction below.





davidmusyokamutua Ebu tafuteni pesa kwingine sio kwagu ...aiii..wee





evelynnsima In short, all couples who want to be as happy and blessed, you must also be rich.





de_moneybossette Why would you charge so high if your interest is to empower others to anchor their marriage on God?





ruth_tulah Eeh, tutaenda tu ya kina Njugush cz its affordable & they're funny 🙌





giulia_mafs I was ok with everything until I saw the money that is how my dream of dining with you ended.





sandraelsianssmiley Kwan nakuja kudine na the royals harry na meghan



