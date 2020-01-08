Wednesday, January 8, 2020- Kenya has lost a promising athlete in a grisly road along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.





Kenneth Muriithi Njiru, who represented Kenya in 3000 steeplechases at the 21st Africa senior athletics championships in Asaba, 2018, died on the spot after his vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota land cruiser ferrying tourists.





Confirming the accident Nyandarua North police boss Timon Odingo said the athlete lost control of his car when he reached the Equator area and his car rammed into the land cruiser.





Three tourists were injured and admitted at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.





Njiru was an athlete working with the Kenya Defence Forces and he had represented the country in international track competitions.





See photos below.







