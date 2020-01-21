Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards after she stepped out wearing diamond jewelry worth a staggering $3.5 million (Ksh353 million)





The 36-year old was dressed by fashion stylist Micaele Erlanger, with her Luis Vuitton said to be embellished with 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads.





The Oscar winner was nominated in the outstanding performance category for her role in the horror movie US but lost to Renee Zellweger.





Check out the photos below.