Tuesday January 14, 2020

Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said the existing hatred between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will plunge the country into an unforeseeable future where millions of Kenyans will suffer.





In his Twitter page on Tuesday, the law mogul said it will be impossible for Kenya to stand strong before 2022 with the ongoing wars between the two top leaders.





He continued to say that though Uhuru and Ruto's chemistry has died they have a moral responsibility to the nation to get along to prevent a possible civil war.





“It's SIMPLY IMPOSSIBLE for this country to survive 2020, 2021 & 2020 in the current state of COVERT & OVERT WARS between H.E UHURU @StateHouseKenya & DP Ruto @WilliamsRuto.it's just not possible...UHURU & RUTO are playing with FIRE & are OBLIVIOUS to their constitutional calling,” he wrote.



