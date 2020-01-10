Friday, January 10, 2019 - The Kenyan passport has moved up two places in the latest ranking of world’s most powerful passports to position 72 out of 107 countries.





This is according to the Henley Passport Index, which rates the world’s most travel-friendly passports.





According to the report released this week, Kenya offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 71 destinations around the world.





Kenyan passport holders can travel to 32 African countries, 15 Caribbean, 11 Asian, nine in Oceania, and two countries in Americas and Middle East respectively, without a prior visa.





In East Africa, Kenya is top followed by Tanzania which is ranked 73 globally, with its citizens able to access 70 destinations without a visa.





Uganda comes in third and 77 globally with access to 66 destinations.





Rwanda and Burundi are fourth and fifth respectively at positions 83 and 93 globally, with access to 59 and 49 destinations without a visa.





Seychelles, which has the most powerful passport in Africa, is ranked 29 globally with access to 151 destinations.





South Africa is second in Africa and 56 globally, Botswana third and position 62 globally, Namibia fourth and 67 globally, Lesotho fifth and 69 globally, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) sixth and position 70 globally and Malawi seventh and 71 globally.





Japan has the strongest passport in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a staggering 191 countries.





Singapore comes in second place (with a score of 190) and South Korea tying with Germany in third place (with a score of 189).





The US and the UK hold joint eighth place, down from the number one spot they jointly held five years ago, in 2015.





On the other hand, the Afghan passport is the worst to hold with only 26 destinations, followed by Iraq (28), Syria (29), and Somalia, Pakistan (32).



