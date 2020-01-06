Monday January 6, 2020 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has criticised Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) following an Al Shabaab attack at Camp Simba, a US Naval Base in Lamu.





The attack, which Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for, claimed lives of 3 American soldiers.





KDF spokesman, Colonel Paul Njuguna, said no Kenyan soldier lost his life during the attack but according to US Africa Command both Kenya and US soldiers lost their lives.





In a scathing attack, lawyer Kipkorir accused KDF of guarding critical information including the number of casualties on the Kenyan side.

“Al Shabaab attacks Manda in Lamu .. Our brave KDF boys killed all of them with no KDF casualty.”





“US marines are killed ... KDF should not think all Kenyans are beginning ECDE today with other 4 year old children!”





“KDF should respect us.”





“Truth is a creed for all civilized military," Kipkorir said.





However, Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, maintained that no Kenyan lost his life during the Sunday attack.



