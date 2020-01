Days after the attack, AFRICOM issued multiple and unnecessary updates about the attack, abandoning tradition and engaging on a war of rhetoric with terrorists propagandists. This is a notable, for it is unethical to respond to terrorists propaganda, instead, a well thought and fact-filled statement as usual is enough. Now, AFRICOM Officials engaged media and gave baffling statements that hardly reflect their perceived clout and worse, went ahead to provide incredibly stupid view about their strategic partners Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) who actually saved them. The ramifications of such carelessness is often catastrophic. It affects cooperation, erodes public confidence on AFRICOM, and gives terrorists plenty of mileage. Could this have been one of the objectives of the terror group or the AFRICOM Media Team is incompetent?