Thursday, January 23, 2020 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has acquired modern generation attack helicopters to flush out Al Shabaab rats from their hiding holes.





This comes days after the Somalia based terror group attacked Camp Simba, a US-Kenya military base in Manda Bay, Lamu County.





The attack left three Americans dead and an American surveillance plane destroyed.





The commissioning of the attack copters commonly known as ‘gunships’ due to their heavy armament was presided over by Chief of the Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe on Thursday morning in Embakasi, Nairobi.





The acquisition of the helicopters fixed with contemporary airborne and armament systems is part of the KDF’s modernisation programme.





Check out the photos below.