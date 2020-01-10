Friday, January 10, 2020 - Celebrated K24 TV news anchor, Anjlee Gadhvi, is dead.

Gadhvi passed away at the Aga Khan Hospital on Friday after a long battle with liver cancer.





She was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015 as she appealed for financial help after various treatment options had drained funds raised by family and friends.





Her death was confirmed on twitter by K24 boss, Peter Opondo.





“Oh my friend @AnjleeGadhvi”





You fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning...until now! RIP my friend.” Opondo wrote.





To imagine that she put up a post on social media 2 days ago and she is now no more!!!!!!!





See her photos