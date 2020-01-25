Sunday January 26, 2020

-Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has urged Kenyans to reject Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it has been hijacked by extortionists and cartels.





Speaking in Kiambu County on Saturday during the burial of former Matiliku Boys Principal and father-in-law to KMTC chairperson Prof Philip Kaloki, Muthama said the Initiative has been seized by power brokers and has divided Kenyans through ethnicity.





Muthama’s sentiments were echoed by former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile who faulted the government for compressing BBI critics.





Ndile reiterated that there should be critics if at all BBI is genuine about bring the country together





The sentiments from the Kamba prominent leaders come amid calls by Kalonzo Musyoka that Kenyans should support BBI proposals since it is for the benefit of the country.





Kalonzo who spoke at Mama Ngina Waterfront during the BBI rally on Saturday said that the BBI vehicle should unite all Kenyans.



