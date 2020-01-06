Tuesday January 7, 2020 - Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has rubbished claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta could be keen on prolonging his stay in power past his expected retirement in 2022 as alleged by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.





Uhuru has been on the spotlight lately, with a number of leaders, among them Alice Wahome, suggesting that he might bounce back as the Prime Minister after the lapse of his second and last term in office.









However, Kioni rubbished the remarks, saying that knowing the president, he can confirm that he would not be interested in another term.





"I have not talked to the president but I can tell you that he is not a person who would be there for any extra one more minute after his ten tears," Kioni remarked.





He bashed those pushing the President to prolonged stay in power, accusing them of misleading the country and inciting Kenyans.





"Those who want to drag his name to the shame if things that he wants to be there longer than ten years are actually misleading the public, they are inciting," he added.



