Sunday, January 26, 2020- Power couple, Jay-z and Beyoncé have wowed netizens after they stepped out for the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in Los Angeles in style.
Beyoncé, 38, showed off her toned and sexy curves in a grey bodycon dress, while Jay-Z, 50, donned a satin pink suit and a black pair of shoes.
They proceeded to pose for playful photos like teenage lovers and the chemistry between them is palpable.
The highly-anticipated 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center on Sunday evening.
Check out the photos below.
