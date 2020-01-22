Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - A Senior journalist at Standard Media Group has spilled more dirt on the troubled marriage between Uasin Gishu Women Rep, Gladys Shollei, and her ex-husband, Sham Shollei, a former CEO at the Mombasa Road based media house.





The seasoned journalist narrated how his former boss Sam Shollei busted his cheating wife at their matrimonial home up country with a mpango wa kando at 2AM.





Sam reportedly drove all the way from Nairobi to their rural home after a domestic worker informed him that his wife had sneaked in with a man to their matrimonial home.





He arrived unexpectedly and busted his wife in bed with a man said to be her secret lover.

Here’s a post by Standard Media group journalist, Tony Ontita, popularly known as Smitta Smitten, spilling more dirt on Gladys Shollei’s troubled marriage.