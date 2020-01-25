Sunday January 26, 2020

-Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has said that Deputy President William Ruto deserves the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Speaking during an economic rally in Mumias on Saturday, Khalwale said that Ruto has been very loyal to Uhuru since they agreed to work together.





The former senator noted that the DP backed Uhuru knowing very well that he will get his endorsement in return.





The vocal politician urged the president to publicly endorse Ruto before he completes his term in office.





“He (Dr. Ruto) made him president in 2013 and 2017 respectively. It will be so unfair for President Kenyatta to disown [Dr] Ruto as he completes his two terms at the presidency,” Khalwale said.





On Thursday, Dr. Ruto who was having an interview with NTV said that he decided to support Uhuru without any condition. He, however, expressed confidence that Uhuru was going to back a Jubilee candidate when that time comes.



