Sunday, January 19, 2020 - New details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta convinced Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, to attend a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum in Kakamega on Saturday.





According to an impeccable source in State House, the President called Mudavadi in the evening informing him that he needed his support for the BBI report to gain popular support in Western region.





"Mudavadi explained his misgivings that the meeting had been turned into a decoy for promotion of political interests as opposed to BBI ideals."

"But the President told him he needed his support," said a source.





After Mudavadi was convinced, the ANC leader was reportedly tasked with getting Wetangula on board.





Uhuru even offered to give them a chopper to fly them to Bukhungu Stadium where the rally was held.





“He gave them a chopper and he facilitated their journey to Kakamega together with their security team,” the source said.



