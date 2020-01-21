Tuesday January 21, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has picked Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, to lead the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) push in Deputy President William Ruto's Rift Valley backyard.





According to reports, Uhuru chose Tolgos to spearhead the program after a meeting in State House, Mombasa.





The Governor was tasked with chairing a secretariat that will bring together leaders from different Rift Valley Counties to co-ordinate the awareness and popularization of the BBI report.





"Right now, we do not have specific names of people to join the secretariat, but I will meet with the other Governors, MPs, former lawmakers and opinion leaders and we will have a discussion on that.”





“We want to have an all-inclusive process.”





"I would like to tell our people that we should not be left out of this BBI process.”





"There are issues we want to be addressed like land problems, historical injustices, maize, tea and milk issues.”





“We want to deal with the BBI first.”





“There is nothing about 2022 politics right now.”





“People will go back and seek votes later after BBI," Tolgos stated.





Among the first items on Tolgos' to-do list will be to ensure everything is set for the first BBI consultative forum in Rift Valley scheduled to be held in Suswa, Narok County, on February 17th.





Tolgos has been a vocal critic of Ruto and is seen as a close ally of Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) Party leader, Gideon Moi, although he was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket.



