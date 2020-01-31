Friday January 31, 2020 - Devolution Principal Secretary, Micah Powon, has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp and joined Orange Democratic Movement party.





The move has caused jitters among West Pokot residents who have accused the PS of going against the will of the people in his backyard.





Youths in the area have vowed to discipline Powon saying that he must respect someone who elevated him to where he is now.





“Go to ODM or support Kieleweke at your own risk.”

“Let him ask former Sigor MP, the late Wilson Litole and former Kapenguria MP, Julius Murgor, what we did to them for working with Raila.”





“Murgor was rendered useless and he has no leadership chance in the County,” said Patrick Lomuk.





Powon, who has been an ally of the DP, is said to be scheming on how to vie for the West Pokot County gubernatorial seat in the coming General Elections on an ODM ticket.





According to reports, Powen has been engaging in secret meetings with high profile ODM leaders.





Recently, Powon, who was given the current position by Ruto, was spotted in a hotel in Nairobi with high profile officials from ODM .





Powon has been promised a big position by ODM.





He is also said to be working underground with Tiaty MP, William Kamket, to undermine the leadership of the Governor.



