Thursday January 30, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to stamp his authority by stemming out dissent in Jubilee Party with a major shake-up expected in the leadership of both the National Assembly and Senate.





The changes are engineered to give the President control of Government business in Parliament, previously under Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.





According to reports, the President is unhappy with some of the House leaders and committee chairs whose public actions and pronouncements have cast them as Government critics.





He wants them replaced as part of his plan to take control and ensure that Government business is not derailed in both chambers.





Among those on the chopping board are Tanga Tanga allied legislators including Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa.





Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, who served as Finance Minister under retired President Mwai Kibaki, is ahead in the race to replace Mr Ichung’wa.





Others are National Assembly Majority Whip, Benjamin Washiali, and his deputy, Cecily Mbarire, as well as Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Senate Majority Whip, Susan Kihika.





Navakholo MP, Emmanuel Wangwe, is likely to replace Mr Washiali with Murang’a MP, Sabina Chege, taking over from Ms Mbarire.





Uasin Gishu Senator, Margaret Kamar, was being mentioned last evening as the one who will replace Mr Murkomen, much as it was not clear who will replace Ms Kihika, whose fallout with the President is all but confirmed.





While the removal of committee chairs could be a walk in the park for the President’s men, the removal of House leaders could pose some legal hurdles that, if poorly handled, could backfire.



