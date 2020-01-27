Monday January 27, 2020 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has poured cold water on claims by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, that he is worth Sh 2 billion.





On Sunday, Raila who was being hosted for an interview with NTV’s special assignment reporter, Joseph Warungu, noted that he is not as rich as many people think, adding that he draws his wealth from shares and investments.





“I am not rich.”





“I am only worth about 2 billion shillings.”





“My wealth comes from properties, I also have lots of shares from companies.”





“I am saying not in cash, this is in terms of shares basically," Raila said.





Following this announcement, law scholar Prof Makau Mutua urged other top leaders in the country to follow suit.





"The figures for Raila Odinga and family are in — he’s worth Sh2 billion.”





“Now William Ruto must disclose his net worth — which he refused to tell Ken Mijungu.”





“He and his boss should now follow suit and tell Kenyans their net worth," Mutua said.





Reacting to Mutua's tweet, Ahmednasir noted that only Prof Mutua believes that the ODM boss is worth Sh2 billion, creating an impression that he does not believe the same.





"Only Prof Makau Mutua believes that Baba (Raila) is worth a measly Sh2 billion...putting him in the same bracket as my friends Donald Kipkorir and Wehliye Mohamed," said Ahmednasir.





Sources said Raila’s estimated wealth is over Sh 10 billion.



